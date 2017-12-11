Road rage composite sketch released by Cochranre RCMP
Police allege a man pointed a gun at another driver on Thursday
Cochrane RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a road rage incident from last week.
On Dec. 7 at 3:45 p.m., the police responded to a report of one driver threatening another with a gun.
The victim was turning westbound onto Highway 1A from Highway 22 when a dirty, cherry red SUV passed the victim in the turning lane and pointed a black gun at the occupants.
Police say the SUV may have been a Nissan. It was seen heading west on 1A from Cochrane.
The suspect was likely in his mid-40s with a black v-neck T-shirt and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.