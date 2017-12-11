Sex assault charge laid after women flee southwest Calgary home

Calgary police have charged one man with sexual assault after two women fled a southwest home last week.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of 42 Avenue SW just after 5:30 a.m. Friday after two young women escaped and called police to report they had been held against their will.

Later that morning, around 11 a.m., the suspect left the home and was arrested. Others were taken in for questioning but later released.

According to police, their investigation determined that the two women arrived at the home in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 to meet someone. Shortly after, one of the home’s occupants allegedly sexually assaulted one of the women.

James Etienne, 22, of Quebec, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking that anyone with information call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.