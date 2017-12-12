More than 200 affordable units sit empty as Calgary Housing faces $75 million repair bill

Calgary Housing Company’s trouble with its provincially-owned social housing portfolio continues to grow.

The organization confirmed to Metro that there are now 245 units that have been temporarily shuttered so far this year because it lacks the funds to bring those units up to modern standards.

Sarah Woodgate, president of CHC, said each of those units is in the city’s provincially-owned portfolio. That means the CHC manages the buildings, but the province owns the buildings, and is responsible for the cost of upkeep and maintenance.

Woodgate said the CHC is now finalizing details with the province to receive $4 million to address the 245 closed units. But she’s also warning that’s just a drop in the bucket.

"We have an identified a backlog of capital maintenance in the range of $75 million,” said Woodgate.

That number includes $50 million in deferred maintenance.

In a report going to Calgary city council’s audit committee this Thursday, CHC is detailing its ask to the province to keep addressing that deficit.

Next year they’ll be looking for $6 million to begin addressing the $75 million in capital costs and deferred maintenance. They’re also asking the province to boost its annual base funding from $12 million to $22 million.

Metro requested an interview with provincial housing minister Lori Sigurdson, but she was unavailable.

Coun. Druh Farrell, who is chair of the CHC board of directors, said the $4 million that’s coming from the province is just a band-aid solution that doesn’t deal with the long term crisis.

“This issue has been building, “ said Farrell. "We could see it coming, but it’s now entering a crisis mode.”

She said deferred maintenance becomes matters of health and safety for the tenants.

Woodgate said health and safety matters are regulated under the Residential Tenancies Act, and that's why they've chosen to shutter so many units.

She said those units need major overhauls to address basic problems, like ripped linoleum, degrading cupboards, and mould.