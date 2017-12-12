Calgary judge finds officer not guilty of stealing drugs seized as evidence

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer has been found not guilty of stealing drugs seized as evidence in an investigation.

Robert Cumming was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and a breach of trust on June 3, 2016.

Police say he took marijuana following an investigation in November 2015 and kept it for himself instead of turning it in as evidence.

A judge ruled Tuesday that it wasn't clear if Cumming planned to keep the drugs or he intended to file them as evidence at a later date.

He was acquitted of the charges.