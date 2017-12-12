Domestic offender charged for 'choking with intent' sought by Calgary police

Police are looking for a Calgary man who is wanted on 19 warrants related to domestic offences.

On Tuesday, a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) asked anyone with information about the wherabouts of 22-year-old Austin McGlynn to contact them.

He is wanted on eight counts of failing to comply with a court order, three counts of failing to attend court, two counts of assault, and one count each of break and enter, assault with a weapon, choking with intent, criminal harassment, theft and property damage.

CPS said no specific information about the offences will be relreased in order to protect the victim's privacy.

McGlynn is described by police as Caucasian, 5’10” tall, with a slim build, blue eyes and light brown hair.

To report domestic abuse or violence, or information about McGlynn's whearabouts, CPS is asking the public to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.