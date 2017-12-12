Hulk happy - Hulk to attend Calgary Comic Expo

Hulk smash! - into next year's Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo!

The original Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, has just been announced as a guest at the annual geeky event. Ferrigno has actually reprised the role a few times over the years, providing motion-capture for a few of the earlier MCU Hulk films and voicing the character on the cartoon. He’s also appeared as himself in productions like I Love You, Man and King of Queens.

And the announcements don’t stop there – the big green guy is seeing red as Megan Follows, better known as Anne of Green Gables, will also appear at the expo next year.

This will actually be Follows' convention debut. She starred as Anne Shirley in the 1985 Anne of Green Gables mini series, but more recently appeared as Catherine de’ Medici on the CW series Reign.

Speaking of Reign, fellow cast-mates Adelaide Kane and Rachel Skarsten will be joining her.