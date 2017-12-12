Plaid-clad police impersonator sought by Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a red-headed man who may be impersonating a police officer in that city.

They say in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, a 16-year-old was pulled over by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.

The suspect approached the teen and asked to see his licence, insurance and registration.

The teen asked to see police identification and the suspect fled.

RCMP began investigating right away, but they were unable to find the man's vehicle.

The suspect is a Caucasian man in his 30s with a large, muscular build, with red hair and a long red beard.

He was wearing a plaid shirt and dark pants and a dark toque.

His car was a white Crown Victoria with body damage, a red and blue light bar, and no licence plate.