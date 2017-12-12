Police release new information from Calgary double murder investigation

Calgary police say the owner of a yellow Ford Escape in images previously released to the public by investigators is not connected to a double homicide that happened earlier this year.

The owner of the vehicle contacted detectives after the images were release two weeks ago and was not involved in the murders of Anees Ismail Amr, 26, and Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, according to a news release.

The two victims were shot in a parking lot on 130 Avenue and 48 Street SE just before 8 p.m. on May 21, 2017.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on June 8.

Someone dropped Ouellette off at a gas station on 70 Freeport Blvd NE after the murders – after being dropped off, police allege Ouellette took a taxi from the gas station to Nose Hill Park, where another (unoccupied) vehicle was parked.

While at the park, Ouellette had a conversation with a man, who was shown in the images released by police with the yellow Ford Escape.

He's described as Caucasian, with a goatee.

The Homicide Unit said Tuesday that the Ford Escape and the man shown in the images are not connected, and they continue to search for the man.

Investigators are also looking for the person that dropped Ouellette off at the gas station and the vehicle; a red Dodge Durango SLT – likely a 2004 to 2006 model – with a sunroof.

No description of the driver is available.