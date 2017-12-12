Senior assault and robbery leads to charges for Calgary man

Calgary police have laid charges against a man accused of striking and robbing a senior in the city's southeast.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a 67-year-old man was truck from behind in the 3300 block of 17 Avenue SE.

The man's wallet containing $200 in cash and his bank cards were taken.

He was treated by EMS at the scene and suffered a concussion in the attack.

According to police, one of the stolen bank cards was used later that day to purchase gas.