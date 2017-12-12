Senior assault and robbery leads to charges for Calgary man
Police have charged a 37-year-old Calgary man with robbery and fraud
Calgary police have laid charges against a man accused of striking and robbing a senior in the city's southeast.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a 67-year-old man was truck from behind in the 3300 block of 17 Avenue SE.
The man's wallet containing $200 in cash and his bank cards were taken.
He was treated by EMS at the scene and suffered a concussion in the attack.
According to police, one of the stolen bank cards was used later that day to purchase gas.
After a public plea for assistance in locating the suspect, police have charged Shawn Alvin Phillip McMillan, 37, of Calgary with one count of robbery, three counts of fraud and one count of possession of a controlled substance.