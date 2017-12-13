Calgary Farmer's Market floods after water main break

Staff and vendors at the Calgary Farmer's market were working hard to open for business Thursday, despite a water main break in the building Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Battalion Chief Frank Ostrow with the Calgary Fire Department said they were called in to assist city water crews at the site.

A 10-inch water main broke inside the building and began flooding the area.

Crews had to shut off four valves before they could stop the flow of water.

The Farmer's Market is home to over 70 vendors.