Lovers in the NMC: 2017 Hall of Fame inductees celebrated in new exhibit

The National Music Centre is getting a bit more lyrical with its new exhibition, which includes Bruce Cockburn’s songbook, opened to the page he wrote Lovers in a Dangerous Time.

“To see his own songbooks and his own penmanship at that time, it’s pretty powerful,” said director of collections, Jesse Moffat.

Now open on the fifth floor, the exhibition has a straightforward name, Showcase: 2017 Inductees, as it honours the two 2017 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductees (Paul Brandt and Harvey Hold) and four 2017 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees (Bruce Cockburn, Beau Dommage, Stéphane Venne and Neil Young).

The collection includes the practice guitar Young used to write Natural Beauty, and a six-string Manzer acoustic guitar owned and played by Cockburn.

Moffat said it was a delight researching information about this year’s inductees.

“You start out with an appreciation of one artist – for example, everyone knows Neil Young, that’s the most iconic name – and then you start doing some research and find out the contributions of someone like Stéphane Venne, who isn’t recognizable like Neil Young,” Moffat explained.

“Then you appreciate what they contribute to the Canadian musical landscape; Stéphane, for example, actually wrote the song from the Expo ‘67 and has written music for 300 to 400 different artists."

Same goes for the country artists.

“As the 2017 inductees into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, Paul Brandt and Harvey Gold have each made a lasting impact on country music in Canada and are excellent examples of the calibre of talent that exists in this country,” said Tracy Martin, Interim President of the Canadian Country Music Association.

In addition to the musical memorabilia, the walls of the exhibition are lined with posters explaining each inductees contributions to music.

However, not everyone’s placard is in place yet – some of the musicians will personally show up to the NMC next year to get their name engraved on the wall.