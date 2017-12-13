Threatening vandalism incidents against two Calgary women are connected: Police

Calgary police are asking the public to help them find the person who threatened violence against two women by penning hateful letters and even throwing a rock through one of their windows.

The incidents were targeted and are believed to be connected, investigators said Wednesday.

Someone spray painted a message on the side of a bus Deer Run resident Misty Shingoose has spent the past year refinishing as a replacement for her original mobile salon (a van), which she uses to give haircuts to the homeless.

The vandalism happened between approximately 1:15 and 3 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

As Metro previously reported, a bed sheet scrawled with a threats was also left behind on Shingoose's lawn, in the 300 block of Deerview Drive SE.

The vandal threatened to “rape you to death with your favourite pair of shears” and also claimed to be the one who called the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) in late November about her bus being supposedly abandoned, resulting in a tow.

Later on the same day, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a rock was thrown through the window of a woman's home in the 300 block of Queen Charlotte Drive SE, according to CPS.

Candace – who previously requested Metro withhold her last name – said at the time that the rock was about the size of a cantaloupe, or bigger.

A small statue and a note, also containing threatening messages and derogatory comments about Muslims, were found on the front step of her home.

Shingoose told Metro on Wednesday that she’s been on edge as the investigation unfolds.

“I feel like a sitting duck,” she said.

“Yesterday we went around knocking on a couple of doors to let people know what’s been happening and ask them to share any information they have … but I’m super, super stressed out.”

She said people in her community have been sharing information with each other on social media in an effort to stay safe.

CPS told Metro that they are working with the CPA on the investigation, and the CPS Hate Crimes Coordinator is also involved.