Calgary women’s shelter proposal gets cold shoulder in Erlton

Inn from the Cold is shopping around for a new emergency shelter location, but one of their early pitches is raising concerns in Erlton, and has been rejected by the area’s community association.

Louise Gallagher, spokeswoman for the shelter, said their current downtown location is not the ideal spot for the clients they serve — families with young children.

“Every day our hearts are beating as we watch a child race out the doors and almost run onto the avenue,” she said.

“We wanted to provide them with a community-centric environment so we could ensure the impact of homelessness is not as detrimental to their early childhood brain development.”

Gallagher said a former city councillor pitched the idea of moving to the former Erlton school site, which was most recently used as a campus for Chinook Learning Services.

Inn from the Cold had some preliminary talks with the Erlton Community Association, but said the idea is still at the very early stages.

“It’s dreaming, basically,” she said. “What could we do with a site like this? What would it look like? And also how could we add value to the community with a community kitchen, community garden, and a community space.”

However someone in Erlton got wind of those early consultations and distributed a flyer raising concerns about the project. The anonymous flyer says that a 50,000 square foot commercial-use building is being planned for the area that would also have an emergency shelter.

Gallagher said there’s no commercial aspect to what they’re proposing, but confirmed that it would be roughly 50,000 square feet, with underground parking for 40 to 50 vehicles, and with several townhouses to be used as emergency housing.

Bill Fischer, chair of planning and development for the Erlton Community Association, said they had no part in the flyer, but did confirm that the community association has said it would not support the proposal because it’s too large for the area redevelopment plan (ARP).

“In the end, the membership voted unanimously to tell Inn from the Cold we weren’t interested,” he said.

Fischer said aside from the project not meeting

requirements of the local ARP, the land still belongs to the Calgary Board of

Education (CBE).

He provided a letter from the CBE which said they have not declared the property surplus yet, and that the city has the right of first refusal on purchasing it.