Calgary-Elbow's Greg Clark officially out of Alberta Party leadership race

It's official: Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark is not going to be the next leader of the Alberta Party.

Clark, who's currently the interim party leader and caucus leader, has captained the political party since 2013. He announced his decision not to seek the top spot again on Thursday, after stepping down in November.

Clark said the "difficult" decision not to put his name forward came after a lot of reflection and many discussions with his family.

"Before I got into politics and heard people in public life talk about the impact on their families of this challenging but important job. But I didn't really understand the toll it takes on family," Clark said in a statement to reporters.

"I have now experienced that impact and must balance the drive to public service with the needs of my family."

Clark said he is still planning to run for his current seat in the legislature again and is excited to help the Alberta Party grow – from the backseat.

"I am committed to doing everything I can to help grow the party throughout the province," he wrote.