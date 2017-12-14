Capital Power says Whitla wind project will cost $315M-$325M to build

CALGARY — Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) says its southern Alberta Whitla Wind power project will cost between $315 million and $325 million to build.

The Edmonton-based company says the 201.6-megawatt project is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Whitla is one of four projects awarded 20-year contracts guaranteeing a base price by the Alberta government in its first auction of its renewable electricity program.