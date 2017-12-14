Death, grief and puppetry explored in new Calgary kids play

The old Barrington Hotel is haunted, and if sisters Timmy and Tommy want to escape with their lives (and make it home in time for dinner) they’ll have to work alongside the various ghosts. The black comedy is the latest work from Pap and Taper, which is comprised of Calgarians Ali DeRegt and Kathryn Smith, who created the puppets and wrote the songs for the performance. DeRegt sat down to tell Metro the very personal origins of the play.

Timmy, Tommy and the Haunted Hotel is running now at the Theatre Junction, until Dec. 17.

Visit theatrejunction.com for more information.

Q: Tell me about the show

A: It’s a PG-13 show about death and how we deal with grief. It’s about two sisters who get trapped in a haunted hotel and they must break a curse to free all the spirits who are trapped there.

Q: That’s some deep subject matter – why was this important to write?

A: To be honest, when Kathryn and I started writing this play, it was when we were both faced with the possibility that we may lose one of our parents (they’re both fine now). It’s one of those things we realized in our mid-20 that, oh my God, our parents might not always be around.

So, facing the reality of that and how we as a society deal with grief, when people go and how we make time with our own grief. The subject matter is pretty dark, but it’s wrapped up in this whimsical world full of puppets and suitcases that come alive.

And people burst into song.

Like, how do you explain death to children, at its most base level.

Q: That’s probably why puppets are the best way to tell this story?