Farmers’ Market reopens after water main break in building

Brian Plunkett was behind the counter of his booth at Calgary Farmers’ Market on Wednesday afternoon when he heard someone say there was a water main break in the building.

Looking around his Market Seafood Calgary display, he saw nothing. So he walked around the corner to find a pool of water headed his way down the aisle.

“I panicked,” he said. “December is the busiest month — if you lose any day in December it can mess up your entire year, financially.”

But, by the end of the night, the whole market rallied together and had the space cleaned up to re-open right on schedule: 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Leilani Olynik with the Calgary Farmers’ Market said a water main broke in the sprinkler room at approximately 3:30 p.m. The pressure from the water had begun to bow the building outside, and when the doors were finally opened, “the water just gushed out and it was like a river flowed out of that room to our west entrance,” she said.

When fire crews first arrived, they found a “large volume” of water coming from the building and were concerned about the impact on the structure, according to Carol Henke with the CFD. Twenty people were evacuated from the building until the city was able to shut off the water.

Olynik said it took the city and hour and a half to shut it off, causing water to flow into the parking lot and back into the market. Approximately 40 vendors (almost half the market) were affected by the break.

“So we just hit the ground running with squeegees and shop vacs, brooms and buckets,” she said. “Our biggest concern was that we wanted to be open today so our small businesses wouldn’t lose a really important day.”

Plunkett and Olynik, along with the markets’ other vendors and staff, stayed all evening to push water, pull wood and move product in the hopes of opening their doors the next morning — and it worked.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Olynik. “To see how everyone, even our customers, banded together. It really could have been a lot worse and it’s heartwarming to know that we all had each other backs and made it happen.”

The Calgary Farmers’ Market is still running on temporary water, and there was some damage to the outer wall from water pressure. Olynik said there are repairs left to be done but they’re “looking for the silver lining,” and the building is structurally sound.

“Part of the Christmas spirit is to see the good in everything,” she said. “So I’m calling it a Christmas miracle.”

After Plunkett returned home after a long day’s work on Wednesday, he said he couldn’t stop thinking about that silver lining.