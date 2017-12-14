Grapefruit negronis and other life-changing moments at Trophy

The tent city of Trophy is only one story high – but many stories deep.

Coming to High Performance Rodeo in January, Trophy will be an outdoor cluster of illuminated tents in downtown Calgary.

Within each tent is a man or woman telling the story of how one fundamental moment – one choice, incident or action – changed their lives forever.

Director Sarah Conn uses these turning points as connection points. Visitors can pop into whatever tent they choose and listen to the stories they’re drawn to.

“These are true stories of change, and they can be funny, serious, a really small realization someone had one morning or a life-changing event,” Conn explained.

After, audience members are invited to share their own stories of change, which are then written on multi-coloured, translucent paper and attached to the tents.

“The idea is the tents become these multi-coloured beacons of change,” Conn added.

Trophy has popped up throughout Canadian cities, each time pulling stories from local people.

In Calgary, we’ll hear about a woman who changed careers based on an incident at the last High Performance Rodeo festival. Her story involves One Yellow Rabbit and grapefruit negronis.

Another woman will talk about how an off-hand comment made to her as a teenager fundamentally changed how she saw herself.

There will also be a tale featuring an eagle feather and Nose Hill Park.

“We believe that all these moments of change, over the course of your life, are like mini-trophies you receive,” Conn said.

“It’s an experience that is positive or negative, that shapes you in the person you are. We believe there’s a lot of value in taking time to pause and reflect on these experiences. The trophy is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but it’s OK to congratulate or celebrate – or even just acknowledge – these experiences.”