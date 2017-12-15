Alberta residential addiction treatment licensing regime in the works: Minister Hoffman

The province says it hopes to move forward with a plan to license residential treatment facilities in Alberta next year, as calls to regulate the in-community care facilities continue to grow.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman told Metro on Friday work is underway to create a comprehensive licensing and registration regime, but it was a more complicated process than anticipated.

“The lawyers are involved,” Hoffman said. “We think it may require a legislative change, so we are working through some of the details on that … this is something that we’re hoping to be able to move on next year at a minimum.”

Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark said he was shocked to learn residential treatment facilities are not required to be licensed.

“There’s virtually no regulation from the province for addiction treatment facilities,” Clark told Metro. “And it’s such an important thing, as we struggle with the opioid epidemic, that people have access to safe and professional treatment for their addictions.”

In his riding, residents in the community of Windsor Park are concerned about a proposed residential addiction treatment centre for adult men.

The City of Calgary recently approved a proposal from community resident Ved Ran – who is several into his own recovery from a fentanyl and opiate addiction – to rezone his property and turn his home into an addiction treatment facility where up to 10 people in recovery would live and work through an abstinence-based treatment program.

Metro previously reported on the proposal when a letter warning residents their neighbour wanted to turn his home into an addiction treatment centre was circulated.

Several appeals of that rezoning approval are underway, including one from the Windsor Park Community Association.

“The main concerns, from what I’ve heard from the community – and I have them as well – is there’s really no accreditation for the facility or the staff,” said Jason Kulsky, a Windsor Park resident.

“If you don’t have the proper regulations, you can’t ensure that people are qualified to run the facility, or that you’ll have the right staff to actually help the people.”

He pointed out that there are a number of addiction treatment facilities in the community already, such as the John Howard Society.

“The opposition of the community is not a NIMBY issue,” Kulsky said. “The lack of any regulations around addiction treatment centres is a very real issue, from the standpoint of community safety, staff safety and facility resident safety.”

Clark said he believes Ran is well-intentioned, but anyone or any facility providing treatment should have to be licensed.

“Anyone can hang a shingle and call themselves and addiction treatment facility – not anyone could do that as an auto mechanic, or hairdresser, and many other things,” Clark said.