Calgary adds new twists to its New Year's Eve celebrations

The City’s New Year’s Eve 2018 celebrations will include augmented reality displays and fireworks from the Calgary Tower

Katreena Cardenas performs with her team from the Estrelas do Samba Calgary weeks ahead of their performance at the city's New Year's Eve celebrations.

As Canada rounds out its 150th birthday, Calgary plans to go out with a bang.

The city’s New Year’s Eve party will begin at city hall and Olympic Plaza as usual, with the classic ice skating and family dance party — but 2017 will be capped off a little differently.

For the first year, Calgary will have a countdown ball drop right at midnight, followed by a fireworks display set off from the Calgary Tower to celebrate the structure’s 50th anniversary in 2018.

“For those who joined us last year when we kicked off Canada 150 with a fabulous New Year’s Eve, we thought, well, we have to finish off the year … in the same exciting fashion,” said Sarah Iley, manager of arts and culture City of Calgary.

The celebrations run from 7 p.m. until midnight, complete with Samba dancers, ice sculptures, free hot chocolate, musical guests and a new augmented reality art display.

There are six displays for the Northern Reflections Window Exhibition. Illustrator Christina Stein painted a winter scene on the windows of the Calgary Municipal Building, but when the artwork is seen through the lens of the “Augle” app, it becomes complete with a moving snowstorm with a jumping snowman.

