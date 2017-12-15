Calgary adds new twists to its New Year's Eve celebrations

As Canada rounds out its 150th birthday, Calgary plans to go out with a bang.

The city’s New Year’s Eve party will begin at city hall and Olympic Plaza as usual, with the classic ice skating and family dance party — but 2017 will be capped off a little differently.

For the first year, Calgary will have a countdown ball drop right at midnight, followed by a fireworks display set off from the Calgary Tower to celebrate the structure’s 50th anniversary in 2018.

“For those who joined us last year when we kicked off Canada 150 with a fabulous New Year’s Eve, we thought, well, we have to finish off the year … in the same exciting fashion,” said Sarah Iley, manager of arts and culture City of Calgary.

The celebrations run from 7 p.m. until midnight, complete with Samba dancers, ice sculptures, free hot chocolate, musical guests and a new augmented reality art display.