Coun. Jeromy Farkas calls Midfield Park presser, shares scant details of plan

For nearly 17 minutes, Calgary reporters grilled a rookie councillor who called a press conference regarding a solution for Midfield Park Friday, without getting any detail.

No, this isn't an Onion article.

Media gathered at city hall expecting the Ward 11 councillor to provide specifics after a media advisory was sent out via email with the subject line: "MEDIA ADVISORY - Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas Shares His Plan to do the Right Thing for Midfield Residents." [sic]

Continuing in the email, it states, "Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas will be hosting a media availability to share his plan for City Council to make this situation right."

Farkas campaigned in the 2017 Calgary civic election on exposing the secrecy at city hall, noting many times the number of private meetings held by his counterparts and city administration.

At the Friday conference, Farkas provided scant details on his plan for Midfield residents.

When pressed by reporters, Farkas reverted to his campaign talking points.

"Part of it is to shed a light on the culture of secrecy that has taken hold of city hall," he said.

Within a few moments of this, he then said about the Midfield Park plan," I wish I could tell you more about the details."

The only details that did emergy were about how the councillor hoped to get residents a better deal — but he didn't divulge a specific settlement amount. He also hoped to get a better eviction timeline for those now without a home.

Farkas said regulations in BC were much more generous but didn't point to any case in particular.

The councillor also said he hadn't actually met with any of the affected residents about his plan.