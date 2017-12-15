Long-term funding for Alberta eating disorder support groups announced

The Eating Disorder Network of Alberta (EDSNA) will continue its work helping those with the mental illnesses recover, thanks to new funding announced by the province on Friday.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said the charity, which provides affordable (sometimes free) counselling for those struggling with eating disorders, will be given $424,000 in provincial funding to cover the next three years.

“Eating disorders can affect anyone,” Hoffman said. “Treatment often starts in hospital, but long-term success depends on family and community supports.”

Executive director Sue Huff said the new funding will help families impacted by an eating disorder connect to more resources, and facilitate support group meetings.

EDSNA also provides video conference support groups in addition to meetings in Edmonton and Calgary.

“For many outside of Edmonton or Calgary, we are an essential lifeline.” Huff said. “This is incredible news for families and individuals we support.”

She said it’s estimated that up to five per cent of the population will be impacted by an eating disorder in their lifetime, and encouraged anyone who feels like they need help to reach out.

“You don’t have to face it alone,” Huff said.