Man missing after leaving Canmore-area hotel

Canmore police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since late November from an area motel.



Vernon “Allan” Pickard was last living at the Big Horn Motel in Dead Man’s Flats but checked out Dec. 1, according to Canmore RCMP. He hasn’t been in contact with any friends since and he’s not known to drive a vehicle.



RCMP did receive tips from Bow Valley residents on Pickard’s whereabouts prior to Dec. 1, and that information has him possibly travelling to Toronto or Victoria, but his current location isn’t known.



Pickard is described as a white male, 53, 5’2” tall and 110 lbs, bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.