Calgary photography community flashes support after major theft at The Camera Store

After thieves took off with $35,000 worth of high-end equipment from The Camera Store over the weekend, the photography community is rallying around the local business to offer their support.

“All day long yesterday people were phoning, coming in, asking if we need help cleaning up,” said owner Julian Ferreira. “It was really bizarre how close the photography community is – we were inundated all day long. It really makes you feel good."

The theft occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Ferreira said the security shutters were pried open by thieves, who then smashed the glass to enter the store – and headed directly toward a display of high-end cameras.

“They headed past all the regular style cameras straight to a showcase that housed, I guess you could say, premium product,” Ferreira explained.

There the thieves nabbed one specific camera: a special edition olive green safari edition Leica MP (#09008593).

Then they turned to another display and took a silver Hasselblad X1D camera body (#UQ27014288) along with three Hasselblad lenses.

“They’re very picky thieves,” Ferreira said. “No one’s stealing it because they think it’s cool, it’s definitely someone who knows photography.”

The Camera Store quickly turned to social media, offering a $5,000 shopping spree at the store for any information that leads to an arrest.