Santa delivers: Snow forecast for Calgary could mean a white Christmas

Mother Nature may be teaming up with St. Nick this week to bring the people of Calgary a white Christmas.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect, warning of 10-25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening.

Some light snow should start Sunday night as unseasonably warm temperatures finally begin to drop.

The wildcard in the forecast is a Pacific low pressure system that is expected to move in to southern Alberta on Tuesday.

Forecast models are still unclear as to how much snow that system will dump on Calgary, which is why the forecast ranges from 10 to 25.