Calgary lawyer, Ask Her co-founder first to step into Alberta Party leadership contest
Interim leader Greg Clark announced he would not be seeking re-election last week
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The first candidate has jumped into the Alberta Party's leadership race just a few days after long-time leader Greg Clark said he would not be doing the same.
Clark resigned from the leadership role on Nov. 8. and later said he wouldn't be running for the leadership role again.
Kara Levis, who announced her candidacy Monday, is a commercial lawyer who currently works with the Energy Law group at TransCanada.
She co-founded Ask Her, a non-profit organization based in Calgary that aims to get more women to run in local elections.
Levis also has three children.
The Alberta Party will choose its new leader during a convention in February.