Calgary lawyer, Ask Her co-founder first to step into Alberta Party leadership contest

The first candidate has jumped into the Alberta Party's leadership race just a few days after long-time leader Greg Clark said he would not be doing the same.

Clark resigned from the leadership role on Nov. 8. and later said he wouldn't be running for the leadership role again.

Kara Levis, who announced her candidacy Monday, is a commercial lawyer who currently works with the Energy Law group at TransCanada.

She co-founded Ask Her, a non-profit organization based in Calgary that aims to get more women to run in local elections.

Levis also has three children.