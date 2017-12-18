Calgary mayor's chief of staff steps down from role

Chima Nkemdirim, the man who served seven years as Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s chief of staff, is stepping away from his role with the city.

The mayor confirmed the news to reporters on Monday, and praised Nkemdirim for his years of service in a tough, relentless job.

Nenshi said he got to go to work with his best friend every day, and not everyone gets to do that.

“It's seven days a week, you work for the most demanding boss in the world,” said Nenshi. “He really redefined that role, not just for the City of Calgary, but redefined what the role of a political chief of staff is.”

The mayor said his friend would not be running for the leadership of the Alberta Party, something that had been rumoured.