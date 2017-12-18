Calgary sets up $90M fund to bolster new and expanding businesses

Calgary city council has approved the creation of a $90 million fund that will be used to bolster economic development.

Council heard the pitch from Calgary Economic Development (CED) on Monday.

Mary Moran, president and CEO of CED, made it clear that this fund isn't corporate welfare.

“It is not to bail out companies,” she said. “This is not to bridge fund companies that are having a hard time surviving in this economy. It’s about growth, expansion, and new opportunities.”

There will be an intake process, where companies can apply for funding from the fund if they meet the right criteria.

A third-party reviewer will make sure applications are up to snuff, according to Moran.

Examples of how the money could be used included helping offset permitting costs, partnering with companies for strategic land purchases, or partnering with universities to help develop a downtown campus.

The cash is coming from a number of the city’s fiscal reserves. Moran explained that CED will be reporting back to council as to how the money is being used.

It will not be used for municipal tax relief, loans, or marketing purposes.

Moran said other cities such as Toronto and Montreal are already pursuing companies with similar funds.

“We are up against competition and our competition in the US just got greater with the corporate tax reform, so it's even more intense than it was a month ago,” she said.

The next step is to come up with a governance structure for the fund. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the fund needs good oversight, but it also needs to be nimble, and not be bogged down with too many laborious steps to get the funding approved.

“I think there’s a good way to strike that balance."