Calgary woman wanted on multiple warrants related to human trafficking, sexual assault

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Sex Crimes Unit issued a plea for information on Monday in hopes of locating a woman accused of human trafficking and sexual assault, among other things.

On Dec. 13, police were called to a store in the 900 block of 5 Avenue SW after a woman ran in and claimed she had been held against her will in an apartment nearby.

The apartment was immediately contained by CPS and two underage suspects were arrested without incident, according to police.

However, they were released without charges pending further investigation.

CPS said two additional suspects were identified; Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje, 29, of Calgary, and another underage person.

Investigators said they believe the victim was assaulted and forcibly confined for five days before she was able to escape.

The four suspects are accused of forcing the victim to perform sexual acts with at least 10 different men for money, which they kept.

Because of three of the offenders are underage, police can only release identifying information about Vinje – but warrants have been issued for all four.

Vinje is wanted on warrants for one count each of human trafficking, material benefit – human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’4” tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build, red and purple hair and brown eyes.

She has “MOB” tattooed on her left hand, “STACY” on her left shoulder and “AR DL” with a star is inked on her chest.

The other three suspects, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, are facing several charges each including human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.