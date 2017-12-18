City of Calgary Transportation General Manager resigns

The city's transportation boss Mac Logan has resigned.

On Monday, Coun. Jeromy Farkas addressed the Transportation General Manager's disappearance with City Manager Jeff Fielding during question period.

Farkas said his constituents were asking where Logan is, and he also wondered how the Green Line and other important files would be handled in his absence.

"Mr. Logan and I reached a mutual decision that he should resign," said Fielding. "Mr. Thompson is taking over the file and I trust he'll do a more than adequate job."

Fielding said because it's a personnel matter, it cannot be discussed in public.

During the budgetary deliberations, Mayor Naheed Nenshi was asked why the General Manager was absent on November 27, he said Logan was on leave.

"Let's just say thank you as well to Mr. Logan for the great work he's done spearheading a lot of very big transportation projects in the city," said Nenshi on Monday. "Not just transportation projects, city building projects. That leadership really made a big difference to citizens in Calgary."

When asked if he had anything to say about Logan's abrupt departure Nenshi responded: "Do you really think I do? No."

City of Calgary spokeswoman Vicki McGrath confirmed that Logan resigned on Dec. 8.