Coun. Jeromy Farkas responds to secret Midfield motion hostility

After colleagues traded harsh words about Coun. Jeromy Farkas' tactics, and absence during part of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation's Stakeholder meeting, the councillor is standing his ground.

On Monday, after Metro revealed the details of his in-camera motion to give Midfield residents a better deal, Farkas caught up with reporters to explain why telling the public about Midfield was important to him in the face of criticisms he should have been on time for another responsibility.

"On this specific file as the area councillor I receive nearly weekly briefings on CMLC, the Rivers District, I met with them in great detail the day before," said Farkas. "I chose not to attend the lunch portion but I did attend the business meeting as well as the shareholder vote."

Coun. Evan Woolley was critical of Farkas' choice to hold a press conference during a portion the CMLC meeting, suggesting he wasn't representing his constituents or doing his job.

Farkas told reporters he can't respond to statements other councillors haven't brought to him directly.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it's clear that some members of council, who were not around for the original discussion on Midfield, would like to have a talk about what happened and what's possible. He added because there's just been a legal judgement, the city can't get deep into that conversation to mitigate risk for the city and to treat people decently.

"A lot of this has to do with people's homes, and their lives," said Nenshi. "I think that's the right thing to do, but I also think it's the right thing to do for council to have a discussion about this."

When asked about some of Farkas' colleagues being critical of the rookie member for missing part of a CMLC stakeholder's meeting, Nenshi said it's too close to Christmas to get into "petty interpersonal things."