Details from investigation into Springbank plane crash released

More details have been released about a small airplane crash that killed two people near Calaway Park, west of Calgary, in October.

According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, who is conducting the investigation, the Piper PA 34-200T Seneca II took off around 9:50 a.m. but didn’t climb higher than 300 feet or exceed 80 knots.

Based on radar data, the plane began to lose speed and altitude after 54 seconds of flight and rolled left into a steep bank before colliding with the ground roughly 1.5 kilometres south of Runway 17 at the Springbank Airport.

One of those identified in the crash was the student, Amir Ehsan Hosseini.

The plane was registered with the Springbank Air Training College.

The TSB's initial investigation shows there were no mechanical problems with the aircraft’s engines, propellers or flight controls.

Communication with the aircraft during the flight were normal and no emergency was declared, the TSB review stated.

The plane’s wreckage was collected and is being analyzed at the TSB regional office in Edmonton.

The next step in the investigation will review the plane’s takeoff phase and use radar data to help determine what factors led to the aircraft’s performance on that day.