News / Calgary

Alberta government expands $25 a day child care to 78 more centres

Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children's Services, talks with children at the Africa Centre Childcare and Early Learning Program in June 2017. Larivee to announced details of government's increased funding of child care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Government **MANDATORY CREDIT **

Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children's Services, talks with children at the Africa Centre Childcare and Early Learning Program in June 2017. Larivee to announced details of government's increased funding of child care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Government **MANDATORY CREDIT **

CALGARY — The Alberta government has expanded a program for child care that costs parents $25 a day.

A pilot project was announced in April offering the reduced fee at 22 child-care centres.

It was part of an NDP campaign promise in the 2015 election to create cheaper care.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee says an additional 78 centres will be offering the reduced rate.

She says she understands the need is great, and the expansion includes creation of an additional 4,500 daycare spaces in the province.

Non-profit organizations or those interested in becoming non-profit child-care providers have until Jan. 31 to apply for a three-year operating grant.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...