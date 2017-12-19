Alberta government expands $25 a day child care to 78 more centres

CALGARY — The Alberta government has expanded a program for child care that costs parents $25 a day.

A pilot project was announced in April offering the reduced fee at 22 child-care centres.

It was part of an NDP campaign promise in the 2015 election to create cheaper care.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee says an additional 78 centres will be offering the reduced rate.

She says she understands the need is great, and the expansion includes creation of an additional 4,500 daycare spaces in the province.