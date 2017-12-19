Calgary councillor blasts MLA for ignoring dust concerns

West Springs residents say their MLA is not responding to their concerns about dust from a nearby gravel pit, and now their area city councillor is stepping in to assist.

KGL construction is crushing gravel from an area just west of West Springs for construction of the Southwest Ring Road.

Residents like Lori Pilling say their back yards are getting coated with dust. When it started, they were prepared to put up with some inconvenience, but they weren’t prepared for the mess.

“We didn’t realize that it was going to be this big of an impact, or that there would be no accountability."

Pilling said she has left several messages and sent emails to area MLA Deborah Drever, but she’s received no response. Other residents in the area shared the same story.

Metro reached out to Drever for a comment. Her constituency office was closed as of Monday for the holidays and requests on Twitter were not answered by press time.

Ward 6 councillor Jeff Davison met with provincial officials as well as representatives from KGL who have agreed to weekly releases of data they’re collecting about noise and dust levels from the gravel pit.

Davison, who lives not far from the pit himself, said it’s not really his jurisdiction, because it’s a provincial roadway, but he felt he had to do something.

“I think effectively, the area MLA has hung people out here, and has not been responsive to emails and calls, and pushes people off to Alberta Transportation,” he said.

Davison said there's a significant amount of dust building up on residents' lawns and homes in the immediate vicinity of the gravel pit.