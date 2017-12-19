Dan the One Man Band stands, sings and dances at the NMC

The eight members in Dan the One Man Band don’t always get along (the drummer has a tendency to trash hotel rooms) but when the rhythm is flowing, they do make sweet music together.

Dan Duguay is bringing his unique set of skills – playing pop hits and children’s classics with eight instruments strapped to his body – to Studio Bell’s National Music Centre on Wednesday. He’s using the unique-ness of his set up to help kids discover what’s unique about themselves.

Duguay has been performing since the 1990s. He already played the guitar and was interested in street performing. A friend turned him onto the concept of a one man band as a way to inject some humour into the performance.

“For me, putting the music and the comedy together to form this one man band was a real glass slipper moment for me, as far as how I would pursue music and humour at the same time,” Duguay said.

Duguay is often spotted at big events like the Calgary Stampede, busting hits like Katy Perry’s Firework or the Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities as captivated children and adults gather around.

Each song starts with a simplified version of the melody on guitar, along with the vocals, then Duguay gradually introduces new elements, like the drum or harmonica – or kazoo.

The one man band is Duguay’s calling, and he still takes delight in each performance.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, but I still love it,” he said. “I still love the energy I create and I love the expressions on people’s faces when I’m doing it. Music is such a powerful thing, I’m able to create these events and I bring people together. I feel very fortunate to be able to do it.”

It’s that passion he hopes to instil in the children visiting the National Music Centre.

“The education that I’m trying to project is about way back, all those years ago when I was starting, I was willing to take this risk, and I built this contraption, went out there and started playing and I invented Dan the One Man Band,” he explained.

“That’s something that I was to impart to the youth – inventing yourself.”