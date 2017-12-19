One dead in crash on Calgary's Stoney Trail
Calgary Police say a single vehicle left the road in the southeast
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision on Stoney Trail in the city’s southeast.
Calgary Police say the crash happened around 4:20 p.m.
A single vehicle travelling eastbound approaching the interchange for Stoney Trail and 88 Street SE lost control and hit a telephone pole.
There were four people in the vehicle at the time. One male was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died from injuries.
Roads in the area have been closed as investigators look into the crash.