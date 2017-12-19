Stabbing victims at Sheldon Chumir prompt police investigation

Calgary police are investigating after a man and woman showed up at the Sheldon Chumir hospital with apparent stab wounds.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10 a.m., Calgary police were called to the Beltline hospital where two victims sought treatment for injuries.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition, while the woman is listed in stable condition.

Nearby, in an alleyway, CPS said they think they've found the scene where the victims were injured.