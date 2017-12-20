Alleged package thief caught on video arrested by Calgary police
Security camera caught a man taking several packages from a home in Coventry Hills last week
Police say they have arrested a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera stealing several packages from a Calgary stoop last week.
Deanna Brousseau told Metro she saw a delivery man leave her packages at the door on the morning of Dec. 13, but was was surprised to find an empty stoop only moments later when she went to retrieve them.
Brousseau reviewed her CCTV footage and saw a man had walked up and stole numerous packages from her front step just moments after they were delivered.
Police said Wednesday that a woman contacted them on Dec. 19 and said she had seen a man in the same community who looked like the suspect.
Officers located David Brunelle, 27, as he was walking through an alley in the 300 block of Coventry Road NE and took him into custody.
He has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and will appear in court on Feb. 6, 2017.
