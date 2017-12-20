Board game storage unit tops $1.1 million on Kickstarter

The board game renaissance is here, and one of the biggest innovations isn’t even a board game at all: it’s a board game storage unit.

Created by Calgarian Dan Blacklock, the BoxThrone just concluded a Kickstarter campaign that raised $1.1 million CDN for a special shelving unit specifically designed to accommodate the unorthodox sizes for board game boxes.

“A lot of regular book shelves – for example, like Ikea offers – are too shallow, so board games stick off the end, and they’re made of weaker particle wood, so the games sag after a time,” Blacklock explained.

The idea behind BoxThrone is a modular unit that expands as your collection does. New units can be added on top or beside existing units, and each shelf is adjustable to fit whatever board game you wish to place in there – from the skinny Codenames box to the larger Ticket to Ride or Ascension boxes.

With board games regularly topping the most-funded Kickstarters globally, there are more unique and flashy boxes than ever before.

“We’re really entering this golden age of board gaming now,” Blacklock explained.

“Over the past year I’ve been collecting more and more, and I got to the point where I filled up my first book case, and I didn’t want to buy an entire second book case to put beside. Then it hit me – why isn’t there a game storage system I can expand as my collection expands?”