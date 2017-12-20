Heavy snow creates problems on Calgary roads

It was a treacherous commute for many in Calgary and this morning, after a heavy blanket of snow fell on southern Alberta Tuesday and through the night into Wednesday.

Calgary police said they responded to 60 traffic collisions between 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Seven of them involved injuries, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

Several hours after the snow started falling on Tuesday, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a vehicle lost control and hit a telephone pole while approaching the interchange for Stoney Trail and 88 Street SE.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time and one male was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died from injuries, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

A 23-year-old woman also died on Tuesday, in a weather-related collision involving a single vehicle near Crossfield.