Police investigate theft at Calgary gun shop

Police are investigating after a gun store in Inglewood was broken into on Wednesday morning.



Calgary police said rifle scopes were taken from Proline Shooters on 9 Avenue SE in the early hours of Dec. 20.



Aaron Burrows, an employee at the shop, said security mechanisms inside the store prevented any firearms from being taken and they were able to open as normal on Wednesday.



The store was also equipped with working security cameras, he said.



Calgary police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.