News / Calgary

Undercover operation shutters plan to sell stolen Camera Store gear

Calgary police said a public tip helped them set up a meeting with the suspects

Thieves busted into The Camera Store and swiped a camera and lenses, but they've since been recovered and two people charged, according to the Calgary police.

Courtesy The Camera Store

Thieves busted into The Camera Store and swiped a camera and lenses, but they've since been recovered and two people charged, according to the Calgary police.

Two people have been charged with stealing and attempting to sell more than $30,000 worth of property from a local camera store, after police responded to their online classified.

A special edition, olive green safari Leica MP camera, a silver Hasselblad X1D camera body, and three Hasselblad lenses were stolen from The Camera Store on 11 Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Owner Julian Ferreira said the security shutters were pried open by thieves, who then smashed the glass to enter the store and headed directly toward a display of high-end cameras.

“They’re very picky thieves,” Ferreira told Metro at the time.

The local business quickly turned to social media, offering a $5,000 shopping spree at the store for any information that leads to an arrest.

Calgary police said on Wednesday that a member of the public contacted them and said they suspected someone was selling one of the stolen cameras online.

The CPS Online Stolen Property Team arranged a meeting the seller on Monday and subsequently arrested two men, according to a news release.

The Hasselblad camera and the lenses were recovered.

Tan Xuan Hung Bui, also known as Kenny Bui, 60, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Edward Ross, 35, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a recognizance order and two outstanding warrants.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...