Undercover operation shutters plan to sell stolen Camera Store gear
Calgary police said a public tip helped them set up a meeting with the suspects
Two people have been charged with stealing and attempting to sell more than $30,000 worth of property from a local camera store, after police responded to their online classified.
A special edition, olive green safari Leica MP camera, a silver Hasselblad X1D camera body, and three Hasselblad lenses were stolen from The Camera Store on 11 Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
Owner Julian Ferreira said the security shutters were pried open by thieves, who then smashed the glass to enter the store and headed directly toward a display of high-end cameras.
“They’re very picky thieves,” Ferreira told Metro at the time.
The local business quickly turned to social media, offering a $5,000 shopping spree at the store for any information that leads to an arrest.
Calgary police said on Wednesday that a member of the public contacted them and said they suspected someone was selling one of the stolen cameras online.
The CPS Online Stolen Property Team arranged a meeting the seller on Monday and subsequently arrested two men, according to a news release.
The Hasselblad camera and the lenses were recovered.
Tan Xuan Hung Bui, also known as Kenny Bui, 60, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Edward Ross, 35, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a recognizance order and two outstanding warrants.