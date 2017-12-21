Calgary Peace Bridge exposed (to unique photo installation)

You’re a photographer.

You use your phone to take portraits of friends, avante-garde angles of shawarma and adorable snaps of your puppy experiencing snow for the first time.

It’s this modern, heightened awareness of photography that makes the annual Exposure Photography Festival, which focuses on works from established, professional photographers, much easier to appreciate.

“I think that fact that people are taking more photographs than every before heightens interest in the medium, rather than dampens it,” said president of the festival, Dona Schwartz.

“And the other thing, people who are professionals, concerned about photography, are thinking about those images in certain ways – so their objective end-goals for the pictures are really something that can take you to a new place.”

With that in mind, the 2018 Exposure Photo Festival just announced that it will hit the public’s eye a big way this time.

In addition more than 60 events, including gallery exhibitions, Exposure has partnered with a group from New York to install a giant, outdoor installation on the construction fencing adjacent to the Peace Bridge in West Eau Claire Park, called The Fence.

Organizers accepted submissions from world renowned photographers and used a careful selection process to print the photos on a mesh banner, which will be placed through one of Calgary’s busiest public areas.

“Anyone can see it, intentionally or unintentionally,” Schwartz said. “They’re going to be kind of surprised to see this extensive exhibition.”

Then, of course, there’s the traditional exhibitions that see more than 25,000 attendees annually.

The festival prominently spotlights emerging photographers, which are made up of strictly Alberta photographers, in an effort to encourage and nurture the local shutterbug community.

That includes a special exhibition from Calgary photographer Blake Chorley, who actually took home the first-place prize in last year’s emerging photographer showcase.

Based primarily in Calgary, the festival also has exhibtions going on in Edmonton, Okotoks, Lethbridge, Banff and more, making it a province-wide event. It takes place Feb 1 to 28.