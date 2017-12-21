Collision on Deerfoot sends two to hospital
Traffic was slowed to a crawl hours after the incident
A collision between a recycling truck and a car has sent two people to hospital.
Calgary EMS attended the scene around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Northbound Deerfoot Trail, north of Anderson /Bow Bottom.
There was a single driver in each of the two vehicles.
An elderly woman in serious, potentially life-threatening condition was taken to Foothills hospital.
The male driver of the truck was taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life threatening condition.
Southbound traffic on the Deerfoot was delayed for several hours.