Collision on Deerfoot sends two to hospital

A collision between a recycling truck and a car has sent two people to hospital.

Calgary EMS attended the scene around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Northbound Deerfoot Trail, north of Anderson /Bow Bottom.

There was a single driver in each of the two vehicles.

An elderly woman in serious, potentially life-threatening condition was taken to Foothills hospital.

The male driver of the truck was taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life threatening condition.