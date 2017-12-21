News / Calgary

Collision on Deerfoot sends two to hospital

Traffic was slowed to a crawl hours after the incident

The crash happened on Deerfoot Trail between Southland Drive and Anderson Road.

Google Maps

The crash happened on Deerfoot Trail between Southland Drive and Anderson Road.

A collision between a recycling truck and a car has sent two people to hospital.

Calgary EMS attended the scene around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Northbound Deerfoot Trail, north of Anderson /Bow Bottom.

There was a single driver in each of the two vehicles.

An elderly woman in serious, potentially life-threatening condition was taken to Foothills hospital.

The male driver of the truck was taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Southbound traffic on the Deerfoot was delayed for several hours.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...