Calgary council pay to decrease in 2018

Calgary councillors and the mayor will see an oh-so-slight slight pay cut in 2018.

Councillor’s pay is indexed to Statistics Canada’s Alberta weekly earning. The formula was recommended by a independent citizens commission, and was meant to de-politicize councillor pay.

The reduction this year is .08 per cent, meaning councillors will lose $160.60 from their salary.

In 2018 they’ll receive $113,325.63 before taxes. Mayor Naheed Nenshi will get $200,586.40.

Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell noted that the number used is actually delayed one year, simply because it takes that long for the numbers to be compiled.

In 2015, the first year into the latest economic downturn, Farrell said council voted to freeze their salary, rather than take a raise while Calgarians were facing hard times.

“We always have the opportunity to freeze our salaries, but it’s so much better than voting on them every year,” she said.

She said the formula is far more fair and transparent.

Coun. Ward Sutherland also prefers a formula rather than voting on pay annually.

“Last year was a decrease of 2.49 per cent, and now .08 per cent,” said Sutherland. “Obviously it’s reflective of the economy. The part I like about it is it keeps us out of the loop in terms of voting for wage increases.”

He admitted that delay causes a bit of pressure on councillors to vote against pay increases, as they did in 2015.

“We could work for free and people would still complain we get paid too much,” said Sutherland. “When the economy was good, we still took a zero.”

He said it was meant to be a message to unions, but he said that message was not received.

“It’s interesting that the unions don’t want us to ever take increases, but they can have increases,” said Sutherland.