Make Love Not Art at Calgary's High Performance Rodeo

Explore body conversations that aren’t the norm at Make Love Not Art, a new show scheduled for High Performance Rodeo in 2018. Co-writer and performer Col Cseke explores voyeurism and self-exploitation with the intimate show, which runs Jan. 9 to 12.

For more information, visit https://www.hprodeo.ca.

Q: What is Make Love Not Art?

A: It’s a going to be a really surprising romance, the story of a night between Dotty – this renowned visual artist who has a very unique and tiny body – and Phil, the curator and gallery owner. Over the course of the night they negotiate and explore what the nature of art is, questions around what’s beautiful and they explore and contest some feelings for each other.

They have to figure out what it means for someone with her body and someone with his body to have an open relationship.

Q: Why is this an important conversation to have?

A: Well, it’s really driven by our playwright-in-residence, our co-writer and co-performer Elaine (Lee). She’s, in a way, been thinking about this stuff all her life, and feels like it’s questions that haven’t been asked publicly and a conversation that has been shied away from.

Really, it comes down to the control people have placed, in terms of what people expect from them, what people think they’re allowed to be like. The assumptions that we have about people with disabilities.

It’s really a question of personhood – what kind of full life and experience do people have the right to?

Q: And, like previous Inside Out shows, there will be a relaxed performance offered?

A: Yeah, it’s going to be an entire relaxed run! Essentially at Inside Out, our mission is to have people and artists with disabilities represented on stage, and it seems only right that we do everything we can to make sure our audience reflects that mission.