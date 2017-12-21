MakeFashion makes it easier to make fashion

Every year, high fashion meets technology with dazzling displays of light and movement at MakeFashion Calgary.

But despite the high level of engineering, design and development, the overwhelming sentiment seems to be: you can too.

Now a group of MakeFashion experts have created a fashion tech kit made for everyone: Stitchkit is the beginners' guide to dazzling up dresses and tuxes, and even cosplay costumes or hoodies.

The main team includes members like MakeFashion co-founders Shannon and Maria Elena Hoover, and frequent MakeFashon collaborator Teddy Seyed.

Seyed said the idea first came about from workshops he taught around the world.

“We kind of noticed a lot of change in people when we did these workshops, especially with female engineers and female designers,” Seyed explained. “We come in, we teach them some tech, and with just that little push the next thing you know they’re creating fashion pieces they wear on the runway, and they just rock it. Then they want to get into tech.”

StitchKit makes it easy for adults and kids to create those designs, even if they have little to no experience.

It includes a customized Arduino board – that’s where you’re plugging your lights and tech into – which is specially geared towards fashion. It’s easy to sew in and keep plugs from slipping out while trotting or dancing down the runway. It also allows several hundred lights to run through it – Seyed said new designers love adding lights.

Instead of traditional, cumbersome battery packs, StitchKit can easily be powered through USB power banks, making it easier to travel. As well, the light strips are designed to be run through a sewing machine.

“There was a lot of thought put into what actually goes into the kit, so it’s not just stuff that we found off the internet, slapped together and put into a box,” Seyed said. “It’s stuff that we actually learned, ready for a first application.”

The StitchKit has already met its funding goal on Kickstarter, but is still accepting pledges/pre-orders.