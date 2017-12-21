Okotoks RCMP, Emergency Response Team on scene at unknown incident in De Winton community

RCMP were at an emergency call in the community of Heritage Lake Shores for several hours on Thursday.

A news release from Okotoks RCMP just before noon asked residents in the neighbourhood in between De Winton and Calgary to stay inside and wait for further instructions.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was also called, but few details were available.

The public was asked to avoid the area and refrain from sharing details of police movements and locations on social media.