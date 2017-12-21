Calgary music teacher faces new sex assault charges after 19 additional victims come forward

A Calgary music teacher is facing dozens of charges related to sexual abuse after 19 additional underage victims stepped forward, following an initial investigation by Calgary police earlier this year.

All of the victims are between the ages of 12 and 17 and the incidents are alleged to have happened between 2009 and 2017, according to investigators.

Christian Allen Sarile, 27, of Calgary, was first charged with multiple counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age in May 2017, after the family of a 14-year-old girl contacted Calgary police in December 2016.

The girl told her family she had been meeting and driving around with a man in his late 20s, according to police, who said at the time that no criminal activity was reported, but an investigation was launched.

Investigators said they found the man, later identified as Sarile, had been in contact with several other girls who were around the same age.

Staff Sgt. Melanie Oncescu with the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit said 19 additional victims have come forward since those charges were laid, bringing the total to 22.

Oncescu said Sarile would allegedly pretend to be much younger than he was and ask the girls to chat online, ultimately offering them items or cash in exchange for sexual favours, including sending photos of themselves clothed, partially clothed or naked.

He allegedly used social media sites like Askfm, Snapchat and Instagram, with the usernames josh.c234, bmyles, bmyles23, Brandon, mike.reele, avgjoe2 and a-rod, to meet his victims.

“There was a lot of commonalities that we were able to link,” Oncescu said

“We certainly worked in support with our Cyber Crime Teams and our child abuse detectives … there were lots of hours of connecting the dots.”

She said all the victims are from the Calgary area and clarified that although Sarile was a music teacher in the city, he was meeting his victims online, not in the classroom.

“What we have identified is that he would try to befriend people on social media sites,” Oncescu said. “It’s really important for parents and kids to know who’s on the other end of that chat line – social media can provide such opportunity to be anonymous … and (someone) may have a picture representing themselves as one person, but in fact be somebody else.”

Sarile was charged with six offences – including sexual assault and sexual interference – on Dec. 5, and 43 additional charges were laid on Dec. 19, according to Oncescu.

The 49 total charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, accessing and distributing child pornography, communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services with a child, and extortion.

“We haven’t had many circumstances where we’ve laid this many charges,” Oncescu said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

“There’s always the concern that there could be additional victims out there, so we always encourage that any victim of sexual assault come forward and report it to police.”

The victims are receiving assistance from the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, she added.

Sarile is currently in custody and will next appear in court on Dec. 22.