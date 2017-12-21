'Truly blessed:' Family of father, son hurt in grass fire grateful for support

CALGARY — Family members of two Saskatchewan men badly burned in an autumn grass fire have made Calgary their home base as the father and son slowly heal from their injuries.

Wind-whipped flames were threatening several towns and villages in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Oct. 17 when Ron Wedrick, 43, and his son Evan, 25, ventured out to help ranchers and farmers near Tompkins, Sask., battle the blaze.

"We all come out to help the neighbours in times of need," said Twila Wedrick, who is Ron's wife and Evan's mother. "It's the way we roll in Saskatchewan."

Wedrick said her husband was able to describe clearly what happened, but her son's recollections are more vague.

She was told that the two men were driving home when smoke and blowing dust made it difficult to see. The truck's tires popped when it hit a ditch.

The winds shifted and the fire started moving in their direction. They made a split-second decision to leave the truck and try to run through the fire to safety. At one point they ran into a livestock fence and were knocked to the freshly scorched earth.

They walked until they were able to get cell service. Her husband pushed an emergency alert button on the phone he uses for work — but both men had been burned during their efforts.

The same day, a volunteer firefighter from southeastern Alberta died when the water truck he was driving crashed. James Hargrave, 34, left behind a wife and four children.

The Wedricks were airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, where they continue to be treated.

Their family has rented a house a 15-minute drive away, said Twila Wedrick.

"We have family coming and going," she said. "We call it the Wedrick Inn. It's been great to have that wonderful support and I can't stress how truly blessed we are."

The father, who was burned on his hands and face, is out of hospital and staying at the house, but he goes back to Foothills every day for physiotherapy.

His son has more extensive injuries to his hands, face, arms and legs and has undergone several surgeries. He remains in the Foothills burn unit, but was able to leave the hospital for a few hours earlier this week.

His mother said she hopes he can have a day pass to spend Christmas at the Wedrick Inn.

"If not, we are going to make the best of it and bring Christmas to him."

Wedrick said her son has a long road ahead of him, but he's heading in the right direction.

"I can't imagine the pain he's in, but he's strong and young, and he's got good drive. He's just determined every day to do things."

The younger man's wife, Kym, and their five-month-old daughter Lou have also been living at the house. His sisters have visited and his in-laws have come to help out with the baby.

Wedrick said visits with Lou at the hospital have done her son good.

"He's held her, fed her. She's slept in his arms."

Doctors have told his mother that it could take him a year to recover, but he's progressing well so far.

"I'm not going to jinx that or rush that, because I seriously want him to take that time to just heal."

An outpouring of support from the community means the father and son can take as long as they need to focus on their recovery without worrying about finances, said Wedrick.

A family friend set up an online fundraising campaign that raised $50,000 in the first 24 hours and more than double that by the time it closed. People from the community have held other fundraisers, including a hog roast supper.